Sony’s WH-1000XM2 are an absolute steal for Cyber Monday Deals

The WH-1000XM2 are still available for what is one of the more excellent deals of Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals.

While the excellent WH-1000XM3 has succeeded this pair of headphones, the older WH-1000XM2s still have value and for £200 it’s a genuinely fantastic deal.

Sony WH-1000XM2 - Early Black Friday Deal Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Noise Cancelling The audio performance is excellent, perhaps not as good as its main rivals, but they're more expensive. The touch controls on the right ear are very responsive and the noise cancellation very effective. As an all-round package they're fantastic.

The WH-1000XM2 are packed with loads of useful and fantastic features. AptxHD Bluetooth is supported, which handles hi-res audio up to 24-bit/48kHz. There’s an NFC chip located in the left ear-cup for quicker Bluetooth pairing. The Optimiser feature scans the side of your head to determine how good a seal there is before adjusting the sound in accordance.

Quick Attention mode requires you to hold your hand up to the right ear to mute whatever is playing. With the Ambient Sound feature, outside sounds can be heard, but the noise-cancellation strength varies in accordance with what task you’re doing. To get all that (and a bit more) for £200 is a phenomenal deal.

We gave the Sony WH-1000XM2 a 10/10 review, an improvement on its predecessor is almost every way. The design underwent an appreciable tweak, the audio performance was stronger and the application of noise cancellation smarter. Considering the breadth of the competition that year, which included Bose and B&W, the fact that the Sonys ended up on top, winning Headphones of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2017 is indicative of just how good they are.

Thanks to this Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal, they've reached a very tempting price for those who enjoy great quality sound.

