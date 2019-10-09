Sony’s PS5 could let you see inside your games without launching them

PS5 will have an improved user interface which will allow players to preview certain aspects of their gaming experience before playing them.

Yesterday saw the reveal of further information on Sony’s next-generation console, now formally known as the PS5, which is planned to launch in the latter months of 2020.

An article published by Wired delved further into features including the new and improved controller, faster loading times and a revamped user interface.

PS5 system architect Mark Cerny has said the upcoming console will feature a “revamped” user interface complete with an abundance of new features, many of which sound very interesting.

“Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don’t want the player to have to boot the game, see what’s up, boot the game, see what’s up. Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time,” Cerny explains.

“Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like.”

Much of this new techology will be possible thanks to Sony replacing its tried-and-true hard drive technology with an SSD, speeding up loading times and general processes across the console. You can even install games in a modular sense, focusing on solo campaigns or multiplayer to save space, for example.

“Rather than treating games like a big block of data, we’re allowing finer-grained access to the data,” Cerny said regarding the SSD, hinting at the potential PS5 has when it comes to accessible user experience. Time will tell whether they come to fruition, though.

The PS5 will also be capable of real-time ray tracing, 8K resolutions and full backwards compatibility with your PS4 library and perhaps even further. Sony is still holding many cards close to its chest regarding the next generation, and we’re bound to hear more soon.

