Sony’s next LinkBuds earphones could have a neat automatic playback mode

Sony is working on a new version of its LinkBuds earphones, which would genetic from automatic playback and easy shifting of advanced noise-cancelling modes, according to a new leak.

Images of the purported LinkBuds S have been shared by the leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter (via Walkman Blog). He says listeners would be able to “seamlessly shift from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling and enable automatic playback that learns from your behaviour.”

The true wireless earphones would have a large vent, presumably for the purpose of allowing in ambient sound and with noise-cancelling features. The leak also points out the earphones could have an automatic playback mode “which learns from your behaviour.”

What that would entail isn’t clear, but it could be that playback begins as soon as the LinkBuds S detect when they’re in your ears. It seems like there might be more to it than that though. It may be a mode that selects the noise-cancelling and ambient sound settings, depending on where you are and the time of day.

According to the leak, the LinkBuds S and carry the WF-LSN900, while the WF-L900 was the model name for the LinkBud models, which have a unique donut-like design to assist with allowing in ambient sound.

Just last week it was reported the company is working on the successor to the WH-1000XM4 headphones. Purported leaked renders of the over-ear wireless Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones show-off a potential new design for the range, which are a constant at the top of our best noise cancelling headphones list.