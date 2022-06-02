Sony’s new X-Series speakers bring the beats to every party

For UK readers it’s the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but for most others it’s business as usual, which means plenty of tech news is still happening such as the announcement by Sony of three new models in its X-Series speaker range.

The X-Series is Sony’s party range of speakers that can be used indoors and out, and the range has expanded to include three new models in the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200.

All three speakers feature Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators to deliver on the promise of punchier bass and less distortion for a high quality sound that looks to keep any party going until the early hours of the night.

The XG300 is described as having “club-like bass” and clear high frequency audio thanks to its integrated tweeters and MEGA BASS features. The LIVE SOUND feature in the Sony Music Centre app aims to allow the XG300 to recreate the atmosphere of a club or concert wherever you go. Plus you get ambient illumination that synchronises with the beat of the music to add some colour to parties.

The XE300 and XE200 are smaller in size and can be used in a vertical orientation, which enables them to use the full benefits of the Line-Shape Diffuser technology inspired by line array speakers you see at concerts. The diffuser is said to distribute sound evenly, reaching further out with a wider soundstage so multiple people can enjoy the same quality of sound.

All three speakers feature a retractable handle for easy carry, while the XE200 has a strap to keep the speaker by your side. An IP67 rating on all three speakers protects them against ingress of dust and water (the latter possible when the cap is closed), while Sony says the XE300 and XE200 benefit from extensive shock testing to ensure the speakers can withstand knocks and bumps of everyday use.

Battery life is 25 hours for the XG300, 24 hours for the XE300 and 16 hours for the XE200, though these figures can vary due to volume, lighting effects and battery/sound modes. Quick charging presents 70-minutes of play from just a 10-minute charge. The Battery Care feature for the XE300 and XE200 can extend the speakers’ lifespan so you can get more use from them and for the same models the Ambient Noise Sensing technology helps save battery life when the speakers are used outside.

The Party Connect mode allows up to 100 compatible speakers to paired for seriously loud sound, while Stereo Pair allows for two speakers to be connected to produce stereo sound. Sony also says all three models can be used for calls with their Echo Cancelling tech that prevents frustrating delays or echoes during calls.

The XG300 is priced £259 / €300 and comes in light grey and black. The XE300 costs £169 / €200 and comes in light grey, black and blue. The XE200 is £139 / €150 and comes in light grey, black, orange and blue. All models go on sale in July 2022.