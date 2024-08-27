Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s new WF-C510 wireless buds pack in a lot for £55

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced the WF-C510 wireless earphones with a focus on affordability, sustainability and battery longevity.

The new £55 buds go on sale next month and will last for up to 11-hours from a single charge, giving wearers what the company describes as “all day comfort”.

The WF-C510’s battery will also glean an additional hour from just five miniutes on charge. The buds look to have a very simple, minimalistic design and will be available in yellow, black, blue and white, with matching cases.

In terms of audio features, the line-up is understandably modest for the price point. However, while they’re unlikely to get near the quality of the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 buds, there’s still plenty on offer. There’s an ambient sound mode that’ll enable you to hear the world around you, as well as your music. There’s also support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which will offer an immersive spatial audio experience, Sony says.

A Voice Focus function is also a good option for phone calls, because it’ll surpress unwanted news. Sony says it hasn’t compromised on sound (of course it has, otherwise they wouldn’t be fifty five quid) thanks to the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine the audio expert says delivers a hugh quality and authentic listening experience, well balanced across high to low frequencies.

WF-C510_Yellow_Case_Open2

In terms of connectivity, the WF-C510 supports multipoint audio, meaning you can connect to a pair of Bluetooth devices at the same time and easily switch between them. There’s also support for the Fast Pair and Swift Pair standards that make pairing with a companion device a cinch.

And finally, from a sustainability perspective, Sony says the earbuds and case have been made with recycled plastic while the packaging features no plastic at all.

At this price, the buds are likely to be contenders to top our best cheap earbuds list. We’re looking forward to giving them a try and will let you know when they go on sale.

