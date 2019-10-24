Music is Sony’s secret weapon in PS5 vs Xbox Two battle

Sony is preparing to unleash its vast stable of top musical acts on first-party games for the PlayStation 5 console, according to Rolling Stone report.

Sony is preparing for “increased creative collaboration between PlayStation and Sony Music Group,” as it builds to the release of the PS5 in 2020, according to company insiders.

The report cites the soundtrack for Death Stranding which launches on PS4 next month. Sony has enlisted signed artists like Khalid, CHVRCHES, Alan Walker and Bring Me The Horizon for the game’s score, which will be released as a standalone album.

According to the Sony Music Group CEO & Chairman, Rob Stringer, the launch of the Death Stranding: Timefall album on November 7 will “innovate for the first time on how music is embedded in a game,” the report says.

Considering the overwhelming array of top musical talent Sony has signed to the Sony Music label, the possibilities of this creative collaboration are practically endless, and something Microsoft would struggle to match.

We’ll have a full review of the open-world action game Death Stranding, from Hideo Kojima the iconic creator of Metal Gear Solid on November 1. Here’s what the developer says it’s all about:

“Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the ‘Strand’ or connection.

“As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or ‘Strands’ with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.”

