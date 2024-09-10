Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s BRAVIA 9 flagship TV is finally available in a 65-inch size

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There was a fair bit of critiscm heading Sony’s way when it announced the BRAVIA 9 for Europe, in that it was only available at a whopping 85- and 75-inch sizes.

Sony have since come to its sense and launched a 65-inch size, which will be help for those of us living in the UK and Europe who don’t live in palaces and castles.

The BRAVIA 9 is Sony’s flagship TV for 2024, and it’s also a Mini-LED model, featuring the brand’s XR Master Backlight Drive technology to help drive high peak brightness for HDR content and deep blacks for an impactful sense of contrast and realism to films and TV shows.

The BRAVIA 9 was rumoured to hit 4000 nits of brightness, though reviews of the TV have indicated it hits a slightly less scorching 2500 nits, though that’s nonetheless brighter than virtually all OLED TVs on the market in which it’s in competition with.

The BRAVIA 9 aims for an experience to faithfully reproduce the creator’s vision, and as such the TV will support Netflix Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode (via a firmware update) and Sony Pictures Core.

On the launch of the 65-inch model, Shoji Ohama, Head of Home Entertainment Product Planning and Marketing at Sony Europe said: “We have listened to customer and media feedback and are thrilled to expand the BRAVIA 9 range in Europe with an additional 65-inch screen size model in November. This TV embodies decades of Sony’s close relationship with the film industry as well as commitment to innovation and delivering the best possible viewing experience. With its exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and user-friendly features, the BRAVIA 9 has all it takes to become the centrepiece of any home entertainment system.”

There’s no confirmation on pricing just yet but we’ll be updating this article once we hear. You’ll have to wait a while for the 65-inch to emerge. Availability begins November 2024 across Europe.

You might like…

iPhone 16 Pro: Everything you need to know

iPhone 16 Pro: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 1 second ago
The five biggest no-shows from Apple’s Glowtime event

The five biggest no-shows from Apple’s Glowtime event

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
iPhone 16 RAM Specs: Big bump for Apple Intelligence

iPhone 16 RAM Specs: Big bump for Apple Intelligence

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 16 event

Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 16 event

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Apple announces AirPods 4, including a new ANC version

Apple announces AirPods 4, including a new ANC version

Kob Monney 17 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words