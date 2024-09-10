Sony’s BRAVIA 9 flagship TV is finally available in a 65-inch size

There was a fair bit of critiscm heading Sony’s way when it announced the BRAVIA 9 for Europe, in that it was only available at a whopping 85- and 75-inch sizes.

Sony have since come to its sense and launched a 65-inch size, which will be help for those of us living in the UK and Europe who don’t live in palaces and castles.

The BRAVIA 9 is Sony’s flagship TV for 2024, and it’s also a Mini-LED model, featuring the brand’s XR Master Backlight Drive technology to help drive high peak brightness for HDR content and deep blacks for an impactful sense of contrast and realism to films and TV shows.

The BRAVIA 9 was rumoured to hit 4000 nits of brightness, though reviews of the TV have indicated it hits a slightly less scorching 2500 nits, though that’s nonetheless brighter than virtually all OLED TVs on the market in which it’s in competition with.

The BRAVIA 9 aims for an experience to faithfully reproduce the creator’s vision, and as such the TV will support Netflix Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode (via a firmware update) and Sony Pictures Core.

On the launch of the 65-inch model, Shoji Ohama, Head of Home Entertainment Product Planning and Marketing at Sony Europe said: “We have listened to customer and media feedback and are thrilled to expand the BRAVIA 9 range in Europe with an additional 65-inch screen size model in November. This TV embodies decades of Sony’s close relationship with the film industry as well as commitment to innovation and delivering the best possible viewing experience. With its exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and user-friendly features, the BRAVIA 9 has all it takes to become the centrepiece of any home entertainment system.”

There’s no confirmation on pricing just yet but we’ll be updating this article once we hear. You’ll have to wait a while for the 65-inch to emerge. Availability begins November 2024 across Europe.