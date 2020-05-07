Sony’s A8 4K OLED range is now available to buy

It’s the turn of Sony’s new A8 OLED range as prices and availability have been announced.

Sony has announced its A8 OLED range is now available to purchase in the UK and Europe, with prices starting at £1799/€2149.

Sony has been staggering out the release of its 2020 TV range, with its mid-range/entry-level TVs released at the beginning of April, followed by the flagship XH95 4K TV and now its the turn of its A8 OLED.

The A8 serves as the entry-level OLED for 2020 but still boasts many of the picture and sound technologies we expect from a TV of its stature. Powering the picture is Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor, which is able to precisely analyse the image to draw out better contrast from the OLED panel and produce more realistic pictures. The A8 also comes with the Pixel Contrast Booster, which enhances colour and contrast in bright areas of the image for more depth in the picture, finer texture and assisting in the pure black levels that OLED is known for.

A first for a Sony OLED is the inclusion of its X-Motion Clarity technology. This helps to produce smooth and clear images even with fast-moving objects on the screen. Blur is minimised, with the picture able to retain more brightness in fast scenes.

The Ambient Optimisation that we reported on in the XH95 also makes its way to the A8. It optimises picture and sound by adjusting to light levels in a room, and is capable of detecting any object that could potentially absorb sound and adapting to ensure your experience isn’t compromised.

Speaking of audio, the A8 supports Acoustic Surface Audio which turns the screen into a speaker. Beneath the screen are actuators that vibrate panel gently to produce sound, and these actuators are placed in order to provide accurate placement of sounds in a programme/film. The TV also packs two subwoofers for more bass.

Netflix Calibrated Mode continues to be supported, and the A8 is an IMAX Enhanced TV, so it’ll be able to take advantage of any content produced in that format. Sony continues to support Dolby Vision and Atmos, with sign of any HDR10+ compatibility expected in 2020.

Here are the prices for the various sizes:

A8

KD-55A8 – £1799/€2149

KD-65A8 – £2799/€3349

