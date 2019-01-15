Sony’s A6400 compact system camera has the “world’s fastest autofocus”

Sony has announced an exciting mid-range APS-C compact system camera called the Sony A6400, which it claims has the “world’s fastest autofocus”.

A successor to the Sony A6300, the A6400 packs in many of the autofocus features that are coming as a firmware update to its flagship, full-frame cameras, including the Sony A9. These include real-time tracking for moving subjects and real-time eye autofocus for animals, which should be handy for safari trips and pets.

The Sony A6400 has a new 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and can shoot at an impressive 11fps with AF tracking using its mechanical shutter, which matches the Fujifilm X-T3.

But it’s those autofocus features that promise to help the A6400 stand out in the fiercely competitive world of mid-range mirrorless cameras. Its autofocus acquisition is apparently down to just 0.02 seconds, and it also has 425 AF points across the frame, which means you can capture and follow subjects right into the edges of your shot. This is a big benefit over DSLRs, which tend to have their AF points clustered in the centre.

This improved AF performance, powered by its Bionz X processor, will particularly benefit Sony’s Eye AF feature, which is now dubbed ‘real-time’ and activates as soon as you half-press the shutter. The real-time Eye AF for animals will be coming as a software update in Summer 2019, just in time for your summer holiday to Kruger National Park.

The A6400 has a couple of features that will appeal to vloggers too. There’s a 3-inch, 180-degree tiltable touchscreen, inherited from the A5100, which means it can flip up to face you if you’re talking to camera. It can also shoot 4K video at 30fps, which doesn’t quite match the likes of Panasonic’s GH5S, but is more than enough for most Youtubers or hobbyist filmmakers.

Rounding off the Sony A6400’s specs are its XGA OLED viewfinder with 2,359,296 dots and an ISO range that now extends from 100-32,000, although it’s unlikely you’ll want to push it to that extreme end.

The Sony A6400 will be available in February 2019 for a pretty reasonable £950 (body only). You’ll also be able to buy it with a 16-50mm f/3.5-F5.6 kit lens for £1,000, or with the 18-135mm f/3.5-f.5.6 zoom lens for £1,300.

It sounds like a very promising new option for beginners or anyone looking for a capable compact system camera with a huge range of lenses, but we’ll bring you our full review very soon.

What do you think, are you excited about the Sony A6400 or would you rather wait for the rumoured Sony A7000? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.