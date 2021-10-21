Sony’s 360 Reality Audio now available on Amazon Music Unlimited

In an announcement that will make immersive audio fans happy, Sony’s 360 Reality Audio spatial tech is now available through Amazon Music Unlimited.

With its integration with Music Unlimited, it joins Amazon’s other music streaming service – Amazon Music HD – in supporting it, as well as Tidal and Deezer.

Introduced in 2019, 360 Reality Audio allows music artists and creators to produce music by mapping vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information and placing them within a spherical (or 3D) hemisphere. It’s not too dissimilar to Dolby Atmos Music.

The addition of 360 Reality Audio to Amazon’s other music service continues a recent trend of streaming services (and headphone makers) advancing 3D or ‘Spatial Audio’ further.

Apple announced in summer 2021 a selection of tracks in Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos format, with the AirPods 3 also support the format. Yamaha’s YH-L700A over-ear headphones support 3D audio in a slightly different way, upmixing stereo tracks, while Dirac has brought its Spatial audio tech to wireless headphones and MPEG-H 3D Audio has been baked into Android 12, which is now available to download.

360 Reality Audio can be enjoyed on any headphone, and if you purchase a pair of Sony headphones (or other Sony related audio product), customers will receive a 4-month free trial of the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan.

Certified 360RA devices include those from Audio-Technica, Sennheiser, McIntosh’s AV processors, and the Amazon Echo Studio.

On the announcement, Andre Stapleton, Global Head of Artist and Label Relations at Amazon Music said: “By expanding 360 Reality Audio content to even more customers using Amazon Music, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to experience immersive content. Listening to music in 360 Reality Audio is a revelatory experience that puts fans inside the music, and I can’t wait for even more listeners to hear their favourite songs in 360 Reality Audio.”