Sony ZV-E1 next-level vlogging camera will help you ditch the phone

Sony is gunning for amateur video bloggers’ smartphone setups with its new and relatively affordable full-frame ZV-E1 camera.

The 12-megapixel, 35mm full-frame camera promises to be a low-light beast and offers 4K recording at 120-frames per second, but also hits the top resolution at 24, 30 and 60fps.

The ZV-E1 camera sounds like it could be the most attractive of Sony’s vlogging-centric cameras to date when it launches in May for $2,199. The recommended retail price in Europe is a bit higher (€2,699), but it might tempt some content creators who’re looking to take their vids to the next level.

Part of the allure is the camera’s impressive set of impressive set of AI features for bloggers flying solo. They include automatic framing similar to Apple’s Center Stage tool, which can ensure the subject is always optimally framed in the scene. There’s multi face recognition and a subject recognition technology that will allow single-person crews to utilise zoom tools to make it appear like the presenter is being followed.

“Even when the camera is mounted on a tripod, for example, the framing is continually adjusted so that the recorded footage looks like the subject is being followed by an experienced camera operator, ideal for a single person shooting scenario,” Sony says in the announcement.

The company also says the new AI-based auto framing tool is great for recording things like interviews, music performances or culinary adventures. Sony adds: “Using AI-based subject recognition technology, the Auto Framing feature automatically crops the frame to the users desired level, keeping the subject in a prominent position when shooting video.”

There’s a bokeh switch for one-touch background blurring, directional microphone settings, including a feature that automatically switches the direction of the mic to match the subject. Unboxing videos or product showcases will benefit from tech that smoothly switches focus from the presenter’s face to the product at opportune times.

It all sounds like a balanced, well-balanced package that could tempt some video creators to look beyond the cameras on their iOS and Android phones.