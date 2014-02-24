Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet unveiled as slimmest and lightest waterproof slate

Sony has unveiled the slim, light and waterproof Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet at MWC 2014 alongside the flagship Sony Xperia Z2 smartphone.



The Xperia Z2 Tablet runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and features a 10.1-inch full HD Triluminous display.

“The Xperia Z2 Tablet represents the pinnacle of tablet innovation and is a true flagship in our premium line. We have evolved our cutting-edge design to create the slimmest lightweight tablet matched with Sony’s latest technologies to deliver a unique user experience.” said Kunimasa Suzuki, President and CEO of Sony Mobile Communications. “And with our new range of dedicated accessories, you can further now enhance your tablet experience whether for work or play, at home or on the go.”



Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet Features

The Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD display running Android 4.0 KitKat via a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 with 2.3GHz quad-core Krait CPU and Adreno 330 GPU.

With 3GB of RAM plus a 6,000mAh battery powering the Xperia Z2 Tablet, the device comes packaged within a body just 6.4mm thick making it the slimmest waterproof tablet. Plus, it only weighs 426g (Wi-Fi only), so it’s the lightest waterproof tablet too.

If you fancy 3G or 4G LTE connectivity, then the weight is pushed up a little to 439g, which still isn’t a dead weight.

Sony claims the battery offers around 10-hours on one charge, but has also increased the battery charging speed by 75 per cent over the original Sony Xperia Tablet Z model.

In the rear is an 8.1-megapixel camera, coupled with a 2.2-megapixel front-facing option for video calling and the obligatory selfies.

Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet Release Date and Price

The Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet release date has been pencilled in for some time in March, with full pricing details yet to be revealed.



