Sony Xperia XZ4: Release date, specs, price and all the latest leaks

Sony is expected to launch the Sony Xperia XZ4 in less than a month, and the word on the street is that this will be the company’s most noteworthy smartphone release in recent years. Here’s everything we think we know about the Sony Xperia XZ4 ahead of launch, including alleged specs, features and camera details, as well as leaked images.

Sony’s smartphone strategy over the past few years have been − to put it politely − completely and utterly baffling.

The Japanese giant has fallen well behind the likes of Google, Samsung, Huawei and Apple over recent times, though it finally took a step in the right direction with the solid but ultimately unspectacular Xperia XZ3. Hopefully that was a turning point. Read on for all things Sony Xperia XZ4.

Sony Xperia XZ4: Release date and price

Sony Xperia fans, mark February 25 in your diary. The Japanese giant has sent out invitations for its MWC 2019 press conference in Barcelona, where we’re expecting it to pull the covers off the Sony Xperia XZ4.

Invitations to the launch event were sent to Italian and Russian press first, as spotted by Xperia Blog. The invitation shows what appears to be an extreme close-up of the edge of a smartphone display, but in all honesty it’s quite hard to tell.

What we do know is that Sony’s MWC press conference will take place in Hall 3 of the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, and will kick off at 8.30am CET (that’s 7:30am GMT) on February 25. So you might have to set your alarms a bit earlier than usual.

Sony will be live streaming the Xperia XZ4 launch, and we’ll let you know how to tune in once Sony makes an announcement.

It isn’t clear when the Xperia XZ4 will actually hit shelves, but we fully expect it to happen at some point in March.

Sony Xperia XZ4: Design and display

A leaked image posted by SumahoInfo suggests the Xperia XZ4 will be an unusually tall handset.

Sony has been criticised for its use of somewhat samey designs in recent years but the Xperia XZ4, it seems, will offer something different. It will apparently be equipped with a long and thin 21:9 display.

Given most handsets offer an 18:9 or 19:9 – aspect ratio depending on whether there’s a notch present – this handset will offer a wider display when viewing videos in landscape mode. There’s no news yet on the size, or resolution of that 21:9 display, but the Xperia XZ3 included a brilliant 6-inch QHD+ screen that proved one of the highlights of last year’s model.

It also appears that Sony isn’t going the ‘notch’ route with the Xperia XZ4. According to multiple leaks, there’ll be a thin bar above the display, which will house the handset’s camera sensors and earpiece.

Back in November, MySmartPrice and tipster @OnLeaks published a batch of renders based on leaks, which aim to showcase what the handset could look like (top image).

Unlike its predecessor, the XZ4 will apparently rock a completely flat display. The XZ3, on the other hand, has a display that curves at the edges.

Sony Xperia XZ4: Camera

In January, Sony Mobile’s vice president of marketing, Don Mesa, told Digital Trends that we can expect to see a smartphone that offers “a much better camera experience”, likely linked to the fact that Kimio Maki recently became Sony Mobile’s new head of development, having transferred from the Japanese giant’s camera division.

According to leaks, the Xperia XZ4 will feature a trio of rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other (as shown in the render above, posted by @UniverseIce), with an LED flash sat directly above them.

However, there’s no word yet on what specific purpose each individual sensor may serve.

It’s not clear where the image above comes from, but that blue border suggests it came via a case manufacturer demonstrating how its products will fit the new phone. It also suggests that all of Xperia XZ4’s buttons will be on the right-hand edge, with a gap for a USB-C charging port at the bottom.

Above the Xperia XZ4’s display, meanwhile, will apparently be a pair of front facing sensors.

Sony Xperia XZ4: Specs and features

GizChina claims to have spotted an AnTuTu benchmark score for a phone believed to be the Xperia XZ4 around the turn of the year, and Sony fans will be praying that it’s the real deal. The handset has a score of 395,721.

For context, back in November alleged benchmarks for the upcoming Exynos 9820-powered Samsung Galaxy S10 went up online, revealing an alleged score of 325,076.

AnTuTu benchmark scores suggest the Kirin 980-powered Huawei Mate 20 Pro (309,628) is currently the most powerful mainstream Android smartphone on the market, with the Apple A12 Bionic-toting iPhone XS a little way ahead of it (358,091).

If this alleged Sony leak is accurate, the Xperia XZ4, which will almost certainly be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor, could leave them in the dust.

The @UniverseIce leak above suggests the Xperia XZ4 will either feature an in-display fingerprint scanner or a side-mounted one, rather than a rear-mounted sensor. Unfortunately, we’ve also heard there will be no headphone jack.

Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact?

There aren’t very many small-screened handsets on the market these days, and Sony’s Xperia Compact phones − such as the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact − are some of the best known. However, Sony Mobile’s marketing VP, Don Mesa, has hinted that the rumoured Xperia XZ4 Compact might not materialise.

“We stuck with Compact for a very long time, because of the ease of use,” he said in January. “There’s always room for different sizes, but people want a lot more surface area for their content now.”

If the entire Xperia Compact line has indeed been ditched, plenty of people will be sad to see it go.

