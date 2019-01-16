Sony Xperia XZ4 release date basically confirmed by MWC 2019 invite

Sony Xperia fans, mark February 25 in your diary. The Japanese giant has started sending out invitations for its MWC 2019 press conference in Barcelona, where we’re expecting it to pull the covers off the Sony Xperia XZ4 – and potentially a whole lot more.

According to Xperia Blog, invitations to the launch event have so far only been sent to Italian and Russian press.

The invitation shows what appears to be an extreme close-up of the edge of a smartphone display, but in all honesty it’s quite hard to tell.

What we do know is that Sony’s MWC press conference will take place in Hall 3 of the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, and will kick off at 8.30am CET (that’s 7:30am GMT) on February 25.

Sony will almost certainly launch its next flagship smartphone at the event.

The follow-up to the good but unspectacular Sony Xperia XZ3 has been rumoured to look very different to Sony’s previous flagship smartphones, and will apparently be equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, an unusually long, thin and notchless 21:9 display, and a trio of rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other.

Earlier this week, Sony Mobile’s vice president of marketing, Don Mesa, said we can expect to see a smartphone that offers “a much better camera experience”, likely linked to the fact that Kimio Maki recently became Sony Mobile’s new head of development, having transferred from the Japanese giant’s camera division.

Mesa also hinted that there won’t be a Compact version of the Xperia XZ4, and that we shouldn’t expect a 5G model at this stage.

Sony will be live streaming the Xperia XZ4 launch, and we’ll let you know how to tune in once Sony makes an announcement.

What are you hoping to see from Sony and the Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019?