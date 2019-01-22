Sony Xperia XZ4 leaks and it’s an absolute skyscraper

Sony is bringing the Xperia XZ4 to Mobile World Congress on February 25. The company confirmed as much the media invite to its press event sent out last week.

All indications are that this might be Sony’s most noteworthy release in recent years, which is further indicated by a new image leak (below) this week.

The new pic, posted by SumahoInfo (via notebookcheck), shows the new 21:9 notch-free cinema display in all its glory, making for one tall smartphone. Sony has been criticised for its use of somewhat samey designs in recent years, but the Xperia XZ4 seems it will offer something different.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

Given most handsets offer an 18:9 or 19:9 – aspect ratio depending on whether there’s a notch present – this handset will offer a wider display when viewing videos in landscape mode. There’s no news yet on the size, or resolution of that 21:9 display, but the Xperia XZ3 included a brilliant 6-inch QHD+ screen that proved one of the highlights of last year’s model.

Judging by the home screen shown on the display, it seems the device will ship with Android Pie out of the box. Sony has had plenty of time to prep the new OS for its device, so anything else would be a major disappointment.

According to recent leaks, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and will boast a triple-lens camera on the back of the device. We don’t have any specifics on the purpose of each sensor yet.

Last week, Sony Mobile’s VP of marketing, Don Mesa, said we can expect to see a smartphone that offers “a much better camera experience.” Interesting.

The Sony event will take place at 8:30am local time in Barcelona Monday on February 25, which is bright and early at 7:30am UK time. Set your alarms a bit earlier, folks. Otherwise, we’ll have hands on impressions from the show floor as soon as possible.

Are you excited to see the Sony Xperia XZ4 at MWC next month? Or have you long forgotten Sony’s smartphone heyday? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.