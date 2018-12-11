This year, Sony surprised us with not just the Xperia XZ2 but the Xperia XZ3. You might think that this quick double release would mean we’ll be left waiting a while for an XZ4, but apparently not.

We’ve already seen renders based on leaks, but the latest images give us a clear look at the back of the phone. These come via a leaker with an extremely strong track record – @UniverseIce – and show a handset with a long and thin 21:9 aspect ratio. Like the shift from 16:9 to 18:9, the rationale seems to be about giving more screen space without making it more difficult to hold.

It’s not clear where the image comes from, but that blue border likely gives us a clue. It’s almost certainly not part of the handset’s design, and suggests the leak comes via a case manufacturer demonstrating how its products will fit the new phone.

Related: Best Android phones

But even assuming the phone is indeed cased up, there’s still plenty we can learn from this new leak. There’s the triple-camera array, of course, suggesting that Sony will be following in the footsteps of Huawei’s P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro handsets, and it looks like all the buttons will be on the right-hand side of the phone. As you’d expect, there’s also a gap for the charging port – USB-C, you’d imagine – on the bottom of the phone.

The rest is all speculation – without shots of the front of the phone, it’s hard to know whether the fingerprint scanner (assuming it has one) will be on a physical button on the front, or a fancy underscreen one as seen on the OnePlus 6T. It’s also possible it’ll be on the power button on the side, like Sony phones of old, but it feels a little unlikely given the case seems to be covering it.

Related: Best smartphones

Expect to see more at MWC 2019 which is just three months away…

Do you like the look of the Sony Xperia XZ4? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews