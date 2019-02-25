Sony Xperia XZ4 is actually Xperia 1 – and it has a 4K OLED display

If you were expecting Sony to show off its new flagship Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019 then you’d be wrong. Instead, it’s ditching the XZ branding completely, opting to make things a whole lot simpler.

Say hello to Xperia 1, the latest high-end phone from Sony Mobile. Sony might have struggled to find its niche in the phone world recently but the Xperia 1 certainly has a few features to get you excited.

It does look like you’ll have to wait for a while to get your hands on this phone though as Sony is saying it won’t be available to buy for a few months yet. It should retail for £849.

The biggest reason to get excited is the 6.5-inch 4K OLED display – a first for a smartphone. Sony has done mobile 4K displays before but they’ve always been LCD. The display supports HDR too and Sony has partnered with Netflix and Amazon Prime to offer suitably high-res content.

The display is also boasting a 21:9 aspect ratio, meaning it’s longer than something like the Samsung Galaxy S10. Sony says this is better for watching films and while it might be right, there will likely be some issues with apps and other video content not fitting correctly.

Another big focus here is, of course, the camera. There are three 12-megapixel sensors on the back: a 16mm, 26mm and a zoomed 52mm. Pulling from the Alpha camera range, the phone uses as Eye AF (another world first for a phone), letting you snap up to 10fps with subject eye-tracking that results in automated focus and exposure management.

There’s a Snapdragon 855 powering the phone, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with an IP68-rated body. You’ll also find a 3300mAh battery inside – which actually seems quite small given what is going on here.

Along with the Xperia 1, Sony has also announced the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. These are the more mid-range options, with the same 21:9 style screen.

