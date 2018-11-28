Sony could go all-in on the Xperia XZ4 with triple rear cameras

The Sony Xperia XZ4 could be the first of the company’s smartphones to feature a triple-rear camera setup.

MySmartPrice and tipster @OnLeaks have published a fresh batch of renders based on leaks, which aim to showcase what the handset could look like.

According to the images, the XZ4 will feature three rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other, with an LED flash sat directly above them. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on what specific purpose each individual sensor will serve.

On the front, meanwhile, will be a single front facing camera.

The renders show a handset that does not feature a screen notch, but does have a fairly prominent chin and forehead, in a similar manner to the Google Pixel 3. The Xperia XZ4’s screen will reportedly measure 6.5-inches, and have an aspect ratio of 21:9.

However, unlike the Sony Xperia XZ3, the XZ4 will apparently rock a completely flat display. The XZ3, on the other hand, has a display that curves at the edges. T

here will reportedly also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The report goes on to claim that we can expect the Xperia XZ4 to be unveiled at a launch event at MWC 2019 next February. We’re also expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 to make its first official appearance at the Barcelona technology bonanza.

Sony’s smartphone strategy over the past few years have been − to put it politely − completely and utterly baffling.

The Japanese giant has fallen well behind the likes of Google, Samsung, Huawei and Apple over recent times, though it finally took a step in the right direction with the Xperia XZ3, thanks to the handset’s slick new design, solid battery life and excellent 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display.

