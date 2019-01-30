Sony Xperia XZ4 specs leaks suggest 52MP camera and monster battery

An alleged Sony Xperia XZ4 specs list has leaked ahead of the phone’s expected unveiling next month.

The handset will come with a 6.5-inch, 3360 x 1440 OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a hefty 4400mAh battery with with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, according to an alleged spec sheet that surfaced on Weibo this week (Sumahoinfo via GSMArena).

As ever though, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, given that the rumour mill is currently in full swing, and this leaked spec sheet could well be a fake designed to fool us all.

Sumahoinfo also claims to have the skinny on the Xperia XZ4’s heavily rumoured triple rear camera setup (via MySmartPrice).

The handset will apparently be equipped with a 52-megapixel main camera sensor with an f/1.6 aperture.

That’s apparently the main sensor, and it will reportedly be flanked by a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and a 0.3MP Time of Flight sensor for measuring depth.

Earlier this month, Sony Mobile’s vice president of marketing, Don Mesa, said we can expect the Xperia XZ4 to offer “a much better camera experience”, likely because Kimio Maki recently transferred from the Japanese firm’s camera division to Sony Mobile.

A multitude of Xperia XZ4 leaks have suggested that the phone will feature a trio of rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other (as shown in the render above), with an LED flash sat directly above them.

Sony’s MWC press conference will take place in Hall 3 of the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, and will kick off at 8.30am CET (7:30am GMT) on February 25. Sony will be live streaming the Xperia XZ4 launch, and we’ll let you know how to tune in once Sony makes an announcement.

What are you hoping to see from Sony this year? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.