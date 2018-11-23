Sony Xperia XZ3 Black Friday Bargain: Huge amounts of data, free phone

We’re seriously deep in all the Black Friday 2018 deals and some of the best are for phones on contract. Here you can bag an Xperia XZ3 for free and get loads of data too.

This deal bags you a free Sony Xperia XZ3 along with 100GB of data a month for £36 per month. For flagship specs that’s an excellent price.

Sony Xperia XZ3 Fonehouse Black Friday Deal Sony Xperia XZ3 Black – 100GB of data on Vodafone A deal not to be missed with more data than you can shake a stick at. There's absolutely nothing to pay upfront making this a deal you'd be mad to pass up.

Sony’s 2018 flagship is only a couple of months old and features loads of high-end specs. There’s a Snapdragon 845 chipset powering the metal and glass-constructed device, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The curved OLED is the true highlight though, using Sony’s TV knowledge it’s colourful and vibrant

Spread over the 24 month period of the contract this equates to £864 – a good price considering what you’re getting. Buying the Sony Xperia XZ3 on its own from Amazon costs £699.

In our 4/5 Sony Xperia XZ3 review we remarked, “The display in the XZ3 has come on leaps and bounds from previous Sony flagships, due in no small part to the move from LCD to OLED technology. The 6-inch, QHD+ (1440 x 2880) OLED panel is fantastic to look at. The blacks are as deep as you’d expect and colours are much richer than previous Sony efforts.”

We also praised the performance, “When it comes to specifications for a flagship smartphone in 2018, the XZ3 checks pretty much all the boxes. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the same system-on-chip seen in handsets from the OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9 (dependent on territory), LG G7, and Sony’s earlier 2018 Xperia XZ2. It’s still a plenty powerful chip.”

