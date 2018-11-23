Sony’s fantastic Black Friday deal sees Xperia phone slashed in price

Sony has shaved money off a number of its smartphones and accessories for Black Friday 2018, but its cut-price Sony Xperia XZ2 offer looks to be the best of the bunch.

Sony’s Black Friday sale covers five variants of its recent flagship handsets, with bigger discounts (up to £200 off) on the likes of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, but the XZ2 is still so current and the 21% saving so sizeable that we couldn’t pass up sharing it with you.

Sony Mobile Black Friday Deal - Sony Xperia XZ2 Sony Xperia XZ2, 64GB - Liquid Black/Liquid Silver/Deep Green Sony's first flagship of 2018 boasts a killer camera, an all-new design language and the latest version of Android; all for £120 less than the RRP.

Sony originally launched the Xperia XZ2 earlier this year, during Mobile World Congress. The phone heralded a new design direction for the company’s smartphones. It also boasts plenty of power, with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as most of 2018’s other top Android phones.

It’s one of the only phones to boast 4K HDR video recording right now but it crams in plenty of other great features in as well. Features like IP68 dust and water resistance, a Dynamic Vibration System that adds rumble to both video playback and gaming, and for the first time in an Xperia device, wireless charging.

If this deal does grab your fancy there are also a wealth of compatible accessories that Sony’s also doled worthwhile discounts out to. The company has knocked 30% off its WCH20 wireless charging dock, 28% off its EC270 USB-C 2-in-1 cable – ideal for the headphone jack-free XZ2, and the compatible SCSH40 Style Cover Stand is now half price at £17.99.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.