Two Sony Xperia phones are receiving Android Pie update ahead of schedule

Sony has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for a pair of its premium Xperia smartphones. Owners of the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are beginning to receive the update from Android Oreo.

The surprise over-the-air update began appearing as an Xperia system update on Friday morning, complete with the Android security patch for October. They join the Xperia XZ3, which was announced at IFA with Pie out of the box, as the only Sony handsets running the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Related: Android Pie – when will my phone get it?

Sony is yet to make an official proclamation about the update schedule, but had initially said the XZ2 line would be getting Pie in November.

An Android update arriving on a third-party manufacturer’s smartphones AHEAD of schedule? Wonders may never cease. Back in August, Sony wrote a blog post explaining its plans to update many of its existing devices to Android Pie.

The company said: “Our Premium-range models are expected to have the upgrade available from November, meaning owners of the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, XZ1 and XZ1 Compact will be among the first to get their hands on the new tech.”

“Owners of XA2, XA2 Ultra and XA2 Plus devices can expect to access the upgrade early 2019.”

It’s not clear yet whether the update brings all of Android Pie’s bells and whistles, or any significant interface changes for the Sony phones in question, but we’ll keep you posted.

Hopefully this early arrival (via Xperia Blog) will be a sign of things to come with the updates rolling out sooner rather than later.

Have you downloaded Android 9.0 Pie for your handset yet? Is it a worthy upgrade? Or is Android ready for a more substantial overhaul? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.