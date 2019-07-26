Sony Xperia XZ price plummets to £109.99: Trust us, you won’t do better for the money

You can grab Sony’s former flagship, the Xperia XZ (in luscious pink), for just £109.99 thanks to this stellar eBay deal, while stocks last.

Buy now: Sony Xperia XZ for just £109.99 (was £549)

The deal is live right now and is a marked discount on the phone’s initial £549 RRP. The Xperia XZ isn’t the latest flagship from Sony, having launched in 2017. But for this price it features well above average specifications that should let it smoke most similarly priced handsets. Trust us – for the money, you’ll struggle to find a better smartphone deal.

Grab the Sony Xperia XZ for just £109.99

Highlights include an advanced 5.2-inch 1080p display, water resistant and ergonomic design and good, for the money, 23-megapixel rear camera.

The Snapdragon 820 CPU and 3GB RAM also mean, despite being older components, the XZ should be noticeably more powerful than competing £100 handsets, like the Vodafone Smart V10, and capable of playing demanding titles such as PUBG.

To put it in context, most competing £100 phones run using either cheap MediaTek or Snapdragon 4-series CPUs that were originally designed for wearables and feature lower res’ 720p screens. They also, for the most part, aren’t water resistant. This makes the XZ a great option for accident prone kids or people in need of a festival crash phone they don’t mind getting bashed around.

As we explained in our in-depth Sony Xperia XZ review:

“The Sony Xperia XZ is water resistant too. A single flap on the side covers the tray that holds the SIM and microSD card, and it’s certified to IP65/68, meaning it can withstand being submerged in water at a depth of more than 1m.”

The Xperia XZ is one of many great deals running on eBay. Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews for our expert team of tech reviewers’ picks of the latest and greatest deals. We scour the cyber storefronts every day looking for the best discounts on everything from mobile phones and tablets to white goods and TVs.

