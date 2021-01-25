Sony Xperia Compact leak reveals Android iPhone 12 Mini rival

When Apple released the iPhone 12 Mini towards the end of 2020 it brought back memories of the once-great Xperia Compact range from Sony. And if these rumours are to be believed then we might be getting a followup very soon.

According to popular leaker @onleaks (via his Voice page), Sony is all set to reveal a new member of its Compact family. This would be the first time we’ve seen a model in this series since the Xperia XZ2 Compact, a phone we weren’t overly impressed with when we reviewed it in 2019.

What set this Compact series apart from the bevvy of Android phones out there was a considerably smaller size. The XZ2 Compact, for instance, had a small 5-inch display and the phone itself was very comfortable to use in a single hand – not really something you could say about much of the current competition, even the fairly pocketable Samsung Galaxy S21.

According to OnLeaks, the new Sony Xperia Compact will measure 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm, pack a 5.5-inch display and come with a fairly prominent chin. The display will be flat and there’ll be an 8MP selfie camera tucked inside a droplet-style notch.

While these dimensions certainly make it smaller than all of the entries on our best Android phone list, it’s notably larger than the diminutive iPhone 12 mini (131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm) and this might come as a disappointment to those who want a properly tiny Android device.

Other specs teased in the leak include a 13MP primary camera, 3.5mm headphone jack and a capacitive fingerprint sensor inside the power button. All fairly mid-range stuff.

Little was noted about possible release dates, however Sony tends to release new devices around the MWC (Mobile World Congress) timeframe, so a February release date doesn’t sound too unbelievable. With the sales of the iPhone 12 Mini possibly not as high as expected, it will be interesting to see if there’s much desire for a Compact phone like this.