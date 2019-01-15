Sony might have just killed off the Xperia Compact line

Sony has delivered a big blow to fans of small smartphones. The company’s mobile marketing VP, Don Mesa, has revealed that the Xperia Compact line of handsets might be gone for good.

“We stuck with Compact for a very long time, because of the ease of use,” he told Digital Trends. “There’s always room for different sizes, but people want a lot more surface area for their content now.”

There aren’t very many small-screened handsets on the market these days, and Sony’s Xperia Compact phones − such as the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact − were some of the best known. If they have indeed been ditched, plenty of people will be sad to see them go.

Mesa also confirmed that Sony will launch new products at MWC in Barcelona next month, and said we can expect to see a smartphone that offers “a much better camera experience”.

Kimio Maki is Sony Mobile’s new head of development, having transferred from the Japanese giant’s camera division.

Recent rumours have suggested that Sony will launch the Sony Xperia XZ4 at MWC. According to leaks, it will feature a trio of rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other, though there’s no word yet on what specific purpose each individual sensor may serve.

We’ve also heard that it will rock a brand new look, Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor and a notchless 21:9 display, making it look longer and thinner than any other smartphone on the market.

However, one thing we probably shouldn’t expect from Sony next month is a phone with 5G connectivity.

“5G is a challenge. Some people may be holding off buying a new device because they’re waiting for it.” Mesa added. “But we don’t want to rush and put the cart before the horse − the experience has to be good.”

Are you a fan of the Xperia Compact line? Would you be sad to see it go? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.