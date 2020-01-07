Sony may be about to unleash the Xperia 5 Plus

Sony appears to be working on a larger version of the Xperia 5, called the Xperia 5 Plus.

Renders created by prolific tech tipster @OnLeaks have appeared on Twitter and Slashleaks, and they show a handset that, well, looks just like every other recent Sony Xperia phone. In other words, pleasingly simple.

Related: Best smartphone

The Sony Xperia 5 came out last year with a £699 RRP, and it features a 6.1-inch OLED display with an unusually tall 21:9 aspect ratio. It earned a very strong 4/5 stars in our review, and we called its screen and cameras out for particular praise.

It’s essentially a compact and more affordable alternative to the 6.5-inch flagship Sony Xperia 1. Here’s what we wrote about the Xperia 5 in our review:

“The Xperia 5 is a slightly more discreet alternative, with one or two thoughtfully downscaled components. At just £699 it’s around £150 cheaper than the Xperia 1, making it a tempting value proposition.”

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus, meanwhile, will allegedly feature a much larger 6.6-inch display, presumably with the same 21:9 aspect ratio, a trio of rear cameras and a Time-of-Flight sensor.

There will be a headphone jack on board too, according to @OnLeaks, and dual front-firing speakers, an 8-megapixel selfie camera and side mounted fingerprint sensor, embedded in the power button.

There’s no indication of when this handset could launch but, assuming it does indeed exist, we’d expect it to make an appearance at Mobile World Congress next month.

The Xperia 5 is one of eight Sony Xperia phones − at current count − that are in line for Android 10.

Related: Which Sony Xperia phones will get upgraded to Android 10?

The Japanese firm started rolling out the update to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 in December, and some user reports this week have claimed that Android 10 is now hitting the Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact and XZ2 Premium.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …