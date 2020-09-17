Sony Xperia 5 ii: Price, specs, release date and more

Sony has announced the Xperia 5 II – a compact smartphone, which includes 5G connectivity and a cinematic, 21:9 wide-screen display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 6.1-inch Mark II successor to the Xperia 5 is an entertainment-centric device, which brings plenty of power and an impressive spec sheet for a sub-flagship handset. It runs on the latest Snapdragon 865 platform, which features the X55 5G modem for multi-gig internet speeds and a decent sized 4,000mAh battery.

The OLED screen also offers HDR visuals at a FHD+ resolution. However, the key upgrade appears to be the 120Hz display, which makes it a decent option for gamers, with smoother graphics and clearer rendering. Sony also speaks of 240Hz motion blur reduction.

The pitch to gamers also includes compatibility with a DualShock 4 controller, and a 35% improvement in touch-response compared with the Xperia 5. This means recognising your touch at the precise moment intended, Sony says.

An Xperia phone wouldn’t be thus without a compelling camera line-up, and the triple-lens offering looks no different. Sony is boasting the Xperia 5 II is the world’s first smartphone to offer 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion video. There’s also an autofocus system inspired by the Alpha series of digital cameras, promising better portraits, and 20fps burst photography with continuous autofocus.

Sony is yet to announce the specific purpose and megapixel count for each of the cameras, but the previous generation offered a 52mm portrait and telephoto lens, a 26mm versatile lens with IOS and a 16mm super wide-angle lens. We’d expected it to be a similar story this time around.

Overall, Sony is touting another Xperia handset that brings together technologies from across its impressive display, photography and gaming portfolios, in what looks like another highly-capable, yet under-the-radar all-rounder.

The handset will arrive with Android 10 out of the box and will go on sale at some point this autumn. Sony isn’t saying exactly when, but it’ll cost £799.