Rendered images of Sony’s new flagship have been leaked revealing a fresh flagship bespoke made for avid movie fans and Netflix bingers.

Reliable Twitter tipster @OnLeaks released convincing renders of the Sony Xperia 2 on Friday. The renders show off a phone with a 21:9 aspect ratio, ultrawide screen. This is the same ratio used for two-thirds of original movies made on Netflix, and all Hollywood movies and should make it a good partner for watching your favourite films on the go.

The screen will reportedly measure in at 6.1-inches, which is actually smaller than the Xperia 1‘s 6.5-inch display, bucking the general trend of increasingly large smartphone screens. But aside from that, most rumblings suggest the device will be very similar to its still-unreleased predecessor, down to the Snapdragon 855 chip and 6GB of RAM. In fact, along with the downsized screen, the battery is also expected to be smaller — 3000mAh, which now seems parsimonious for a flagship, rather than 3330mAh.

We got some hands-on time with the Sony Xperia 1 at MWC 2019, and after our first impressions we described it as a ‘promising powerhouse’. The handset will be released on May 30 in the UK and costs £899.99, and it particularly impressed us with the first-ever 4K HDR OLED seen on a smartphone, made with industry-leading tech from the Bravia TV range.

This device was accompanied by two more modestly-priced alternatives, the Xperia 10 (£279) and the Xperia 10 Plus (£349). Running on the less-powerful Snapdragon 630 series chipsets, we were disappointed in the performance and battery life of both of these phones. The screens share the 21:9 aspect ratio of their premium-range big brother, and while they were ideal for widescreen movies and social media feeds, we found that YouTube videos and games were often clipped off with irritating black bars at the sides.