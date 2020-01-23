Sony Xperia 2 ‘leaks’ point to a 5G phone with 4K HDR display

Sony traditionally launches its flagship smartphone at Mobile Worlds Congress, and this year it’s set to do the same, but a key difference is that this time we might be looking at a 5G phone.

Seeing as rivals have already introduced 5G-capable devices onto the market, what new innovations can Sony bring to the table?

While we think we know several key facts about the new flagship device, the one thing we don’t yet know is the actual name: Sony Xperia 2 would seem to be the logical choice, but that’s by no means a reliable indicator. We strongly expect that it will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset, accompanied by the all-important X55 modem, which is 5G-capable, and on top of that GSM Arena reports that the device will have a 4K HDR screen along with a quadruple rear camera set-up. But if you’re on a budget, don’t get your hopes too high: the price will reportedly be north of the $900 (~£686) barrier.

Along with this flagship, we will reportedly see sequels to the mid-range Sony Xperia 5 and Sony Xperia 10, which are also likely to have 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 765G processor, which has the tech integrated for greater efficiency.

Sony is a renowned brand for its premium electronics products, but in recent years we had felt a little underwhelmed by the capabilities of its smartphones. That changed for the better with the Sony Xperia 1, which boasted the best cameras we’d ever seen on a Sony handset: a very high quality 4K HDR OLED screen and a daring design that broke the mould by introducing a 21:9 aspect ratio.

We hope that Sony can continue this progress with its new releases, hopefully by significantly increasing the battery life and fine-tuning the cameras so they can compete with the very best around.

