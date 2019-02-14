The Sony Xperia XA3 is getting a new name: the Xperia 10

With MWC 2019 just around the corner, it’s no surprise that the leaks are coming thick and fast. Sony will have something to show in Barcelona, but it looks like it won’t include the new mid-range Xperia XA3 as rumoured – it’s getting a rebrand, and will now be the Sony Xperia 10, according to WinFuture.

Yes, it’s not just Samsung and Apple sticking the number ten on the end of their smartphones, but this is an interesting move for Sony which has historically stuck pretty rigidly to including the letters X or Z somewhere in the name. It’s certainly a cleaner look if the rumour proves to be accurate.

Elsewhere, the report quotes a “trusted source” as saying that the 5.9-inch Xperia 10 will be packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It’ll include a headphone jack and a 13-megapixel camera, all powered by a smallish-sounding 2870mAh battery.

Those are pretty mediocre specifications, to be blunt. The Snapdragon 630 was last seen powering the Moto G6 Plus – a handset that was great at the time, but is just about to be surpassed by the G7 Plus. If the report is accurate, you can expect to pay €349 (~£308) for it, which feels a tall order given the aforementioned G7 Plus sells for £240.

Far more interesting sounding is the 6.5-inch Xperia 10 Plus, which beefs up the specifications a bit for its €429 (~£378) asking price. Here, the Snapdragon 660 does heavy lifting, backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Snapdragon 660 powers the Nokia 7 Plus, so you can get a rough estimate of performance from there.

Of course, even with the added grunt of the 660, the Xperia 10 Plus could be a big ask for nearly £400. The Pocophone F1 can be bought for £329 and comes with a far faster Snapdragon 845 processor running the show. Unless the Xperia 10 series has some seriously impressive party tricks, it may be a tough endorsement.

We’ll know soon enough: Sony is due to present its MWC keynote on Monday 25 February, where we’re also hoping to get a glimpse at the Xperia XZ4 – or whatever name the company finally decides to give it.

