Sony Xperia 10 IV announced as a long-lasting lightweight

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Alongside the flagship Sony Xperia 1 IV, Sony has today announced a new mid-range alternative in the Sony Xperia 10 IV.

Sony pulled the same move last year with the Sony Xperia 10 III, but there appear to have been some notable improvements.

The biggest feat this time around seems to be cramming a larger 5000mAh battery (up from 3600mAh) into a mere 161g body. It’s also slimmed those chunky bezels down by 1mm all around.

IP65/68 dust and water resistance is back, but remains an impressive spec in a mid-range phone, and you now get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus around front.

You’re still looking at essentially the same boxy design however, this time in Black, White, Mint and Lavender options.

Once again there’s a notchless 6-inch 21:9 wide OLED display around front, but this time Sony has cranked up the brightness by 15%.

In the camera department, Sony has supplied what appears to be the same 12MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto as before. This time around, however, there’s the significant addition of OIS for the main sensor. Together with the Xperia 10 III’s ability to utilise RAW data in its internal processing during night shots, we’re expecting low light shooting to get a major boost.

Sony also claims to have improved digital zoom and selfie quality. Hopefully this camera system has also picked up the pace, as the Sony Xperia 10 III had a notably sluggish shutter.

Talking of speed, we’re expecting a modest performance boost with a bump up to a Snapdragon 695 processor from the Xperia 10 III’s Snapdragon 690.

Once again, Sony has catered to audio fans with a 3.5mm headphone jack and High Resolution Audio support, including support for Sony’s LDAC, DSEE Ultimate, and 360 Reality Audio standards.

The Xperia 10 IV will be on sale from mid-June 2022 for £429/€499 (a £30/€70 price bump), and it’ll ship with Android 12.

