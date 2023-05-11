Sony Xperia 1 V sounds like the perfect Android phone for content creators

Sony has announced its latest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, headlined by a brand new Alpha image sensor promising users greater colour accuracy.

The successor to the underwhelming Xperia 1 IV handset has the needs of content creators at its heart, and features a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with a 2-layer Transistor Pixel.

It comes with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate to help with viewing, capturing and editing content, while there’s also a large 5,000mAh battery promising 20-hours of continuous video playback and 50% recharge in half an hour

Sony says the camera package raises the bar in terms of colour capture whether you’re shooting portraits or landscapes in a variety of lighting conditions. The imaging specialist says its newest Android flagship can even rival a full-frame camera in terms of shooting noise resistant photos with wide dynamic range.

“The 24 mm lens on the back of the Xperia 1 V equipped with a 2-layer Transistor Pixel stacked CMOS image sensor “Exmor T for mobile” which is about 1.7 times larger than previous image sensor. In addition, the 85-125 mm (F2.3-F2.8) optical zoom lens enables bright portraits with little distortion,” Sony explains in a press release.

Beyond that, Sony is enhancing the experience for video bloggers, especially those who’re reviewing products or unboxing them for YouTube for instance. There’s a new Product Showcase Setting (which we’ve seen before on Sony’s awesome vlogging cameras) that will place the emphasis on the product rather than the reviewer’s mug.

Sony isn’t revealing all of the camera specs at this stage (the company will reveal all of the details at a launch event today, May 11), but the company is loading the device with the very latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform.

The phone will be available to buy from late June from £1,299, and there’ll be three colour options available – black, platinum silver and khaki green. EE, O2 and Giff Gaff will all carry the phone and Sony is giving away a pair of the awesome WH-100XM5 over-ear noise cancelling headphones as a wonderful pre-order bonus.

Sony Xperia 10 V also revealed

Elsewhere, Sony has revealed the mid-range Xperia 10 V smartphone, which it claims to be the world’s lightest 5G phone (159g). Somehow it still crams in a 5,000mAh battery capable of sustaining the handset for approximately 34 hours.

The Xperia 10 V has a 6.1-inch all HD OLED display, three camera lenses on the back (focal lengths 9 16mm (F2.2), 26mm (F1.8), and 54mm (F2.2)), and a new sensor that’s 1.6x larger than the previous-gen model.

It’ll cost £399 when released in mid-June and will be available in in Lavender, Sage Green, White and Black. Again, we’ll hear full details at the launch event on Thursday.