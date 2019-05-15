Sony’s big-screen rival to the iPhone XS Max is now available for pre-order

Sony’s 4K ultra-widescreen new flagship is now available to pre-order from major UK mobile networks, and you can get your hands on a free pair of Bluetooth headphones too.

The Sony Xperia 1 is available to preorder from Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, O2, EE, and Sky Mobile right now. Some of the deals on offer include bundles with the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, and the PlayStation 4 with Spider-Man.

The Xperia 1’s headline feature is its 6.5-inch screen, which has an ultra-wide 21:9 ratio (similar to the Sony Xperia 10). This display format is supposed to be ideal for watching movies in their original format, rather than forcing them to shrink to fit the screen. However due to the device’s unusually tall profile when held upright, it might take some getting used to.

The OLED screen also offers a 4K resolution and HDR remastering technology, along with multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound. This impressive display stands up to big-screen competitors like the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, and the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Additionally, the Xperia 1 features a 12-megapixel triple lens camera, combining a 16-megapixel sensor for wide shots, a 26-megapixel main sensor, and a 52-megapixel telephoto lens.

We’ve only spent a limited amount of time with the Xperia 1 so far, but as the successor to the Sony Xperia XZ3, we hope it can cut out some of that devices faults, such as pre-installed bloatware, a slow camera, and the unreliable Side Sense function.

Here are some of the pre-order deals currently on offer for the Sony Xperia 1:

Vodafone: if you purchase the Cool Grey colour (a network exclusive), you’ll receive a PlayStation 4 and with the Marvel’s Spider-Man game, for £49 upfront and then £54 per month with 15GB mobile data.

Carphone Warehouse: Free Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones if purchased between May 15 and May 29.

O2: Free Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones when purchased between May 16 and May 29. Purchases between May 30 and June 30 will be able to rent one film per month from Rakuten TV, and will have the chance to win a Wena by Sony Smart Band and Watch Face. O2’s Hero tariff for the device will cost £36.97 per month with £30 upfront.

Sky Mobile: Free Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones if purchased between May 15 and May 29. Device offered for £37 per month with 2GB mobile data per month.

EE: The Hero tariff will cost £54 per month and £30 upfront for 10GB of mobile data.