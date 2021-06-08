Sony Xperia 1 III price leaks, and it’s worryingly expensive

When Sony officially unveiled its upcoming Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III back in April, price was one of the few things the company didn’t reveal. Now, thanks to a listing spotted by an eagle-eyed Redditor, we have our first indication of Sony’s pricing plans.

The listing in the US shop Focus has prices for both handsets, though no ability to actually add them to your cart as of yet. The flagship Xperia 1 III is priced at $1298, while the mid-range Xperia 5 III is up for $998.

If this proves to be correct, it represents a small but significant price increase to both. The Sony Xperia 1 II launched at $1199, while the Xperia 5 II went for $949 – although the dollar-to-pound conversion wasn’t the most generous with prices of £1099 and £799 respectively on this side of the Atlantic.

It’s important to remember that nothing has been officially announced and that some online shops’ backends simply won’t allow them to include a listing without a price. For that reason, you often find placeholder figures included until an official confirmation comes through, although these certainly sound like plausible figures.

We’ve reached out to Sony to ask for comment on the price, and will update this piece with its response.