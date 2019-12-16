The sequel to the best wireless headphones around is coming soon

Sony is lining up the sequel to one of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones ever – the over-ear WH-1000XM3 cans.

An FCC filing in the United States suggests the next-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones could well arrive in the near future; perhaps as soon as the CES tech show in Las Vegas next month.

As usual, there isn’t much knowledge we can glean from the bare bones FCC filing beyond the product ID, which is listed as AK8WH1000XM4. That’s one tick on from the current-generation’s model number (via The Verge),

There’s no word on how Sony plans to improve on a nigh-on perfect current edition of the Bluetooth headphones, which are renowned for their great sound and noise cancelling nous. Our reviewer went as far as calling them “the best noise cancelling headphones we’ve ever heard.”

In awarding the WH-1000XM3 the maximum five stars our reporter also praised the comfortable fit, responsive controls and fast charge feature. Our only complaint was the desire for a little more detail in the treble.

It also offered up to 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging and the ability to get add 5 hours of juice in just ten minutes. There was only Bluetooth 4.2 within the current edition, so that’s one area for improvement.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones currently available. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with the 1000XM2, but with the WH-1000XM3, the company has pulled itself ahead of the pack.”

The pending arrival of the XM4 might explain why we saw so many excellent deals on the XM3 during the Black Friday shopping season. We saw some of the lowest prices ever on the cans, which have an RRP of £330, so keep your eye out for similar savings in the January sales.

