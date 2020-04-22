Sony’s flagship XH95 4K TV is now on sale

After announcing prices for its mid- to lower range TVs a few weeks back, Sony has announced the pricing for its flagship XH95 4K HDR TV

The Sony XH95 4K HDR TV is now available to purchase in five sizes with prices starting at £1199.

This announcement follows on from Sony’s pricing of its mid-range and entry-level 4K TVs, and as the XH95 is its flagship 4K HDR model, it’s stocked with the latest picture and sound technologies.

The processor powering the picture is Sony’s best-in-class X1 Ultimate, which helps with upscaling, HDR remastering for better contrast and more accurate HDR tone mapping.

All sizes feature full-array backlighting, and models 55-inches and up feature Sony’s X-Wide Angle technology. This technology extends the viewing angles so images retain their colour intensity and brightness from restricted angles.

One the audio side the XH95 has Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound-from-Picture Reality that gives viewers the sensation that sound is accurately placed, and also being fired off the screen towards them. Again, the 55-inch models and above get Acoustic Multi-Audio. The new X-Balanced Speaker unit that Sony says can deliver high-quality sound from a slim design is only available in the 55-, 65- and 75-inch screens.

New for 2020 is Ambient Optimisation. It is able to optimise both picture and sound by adjusting to the ambient light in the room, as well as detecting objects that could absorb sound to ensure your listening experience isn’t compromised.

Also new for this year is Sony’s Edge design. The Edge design concept offers viewers a more immersive experience by reducing the impact of the stand for an unobstructed view. The stand/feet can also be adapted with a central placement or placement towards the edge to suit your furniture.

A round-up of other features includes Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced Mode. Sony TVs support Android OS which means Google Assistant and Chromecast are built-in. There’s access to streaming apps such as Disney Plus through the Google Play Store.

Here are the prices for the various sizes and prices:

XH95

KD-49XH9505 – £1199

KD-55XH9505 – £1599

KD-65XH9505 – £1999

KD-75XH9505 – £3199

KD-85XH9505 – £3999

