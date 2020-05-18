Sony confirms XH90 TV prices and next-gen 4K 120fps support

Sony has revealed prices and a launch date for the XH90 4K TV, alongside the TV’s support for 4K 120fps on next-gen consoles

Sony has confirmed price, details and release date for its XH90, including the tasty morsel that the TV will support next-gen gaming consoles with 4K 120fps HFR.

The XH90 is the next TV down from the flagship XH95 and while the two TVs look alike from afar, there are a few differences upon closer inspection.

What do they have in common? The XH90 is another full-array LED TV and features the company’s Boosting technology, which can dynamically change light levels for improved brightness and contrast. The idea is that by balancing light output across the screen, dark and bright scenes are more reflective of the creator’s intention.

It features the X1 Ultimate processor which powers the picture and X-Balanced Speaker unit for high quality sound. Differences become apparent with the XH90 not including a 49-inch variant. The X-Wide viewing technology for better performance from acute angles appears to have been omitted completely. The Acoustic Multi-Audio speakers, a feature that helps create accurate sound placement on screen, is restricted to the 65-, 75- and 85-inch models.

Gamers will be pleased to know the XH90 series supports 4K 120fps high frame rate and fast response time via HDMI inputs. With next-gen consoles still targeting a release later this year, it might sway some looking for a super-slick gaming performance to choose a Sony TV.

Otherwise features are what you’d expect from a recent Sony TV, with Netflix Calibrated Mode; Android TV OS, Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. You can also use Alexa via a compatible speaker. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support have also been confirmed for the XH90.

The XH90 is due to go on sale at the end of May. Here are the prices for the various sizes:

XH90

KD-55XH9096 – £1299

KD-65XH9005 – £1499

KD-75XH9005 – £2199

KD-85XH9005 – £3299

