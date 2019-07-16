Save on Sony’s superlative UBP-X800 4K player for Prime Day

As 4K gets more traction we’re seeing UHD players getting cheaper. The latest Prime Day deal we’ve spotted for one such player is Sony’s UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD player, which has been reduced by £40.

Buy now: Sony UDP-X800 4K player now just £169 (Save £38.51) at Amazon

That discount sees it fall from Amazon’s current price of £208 to £169. Considering it first went on sale close to £400, that’s a tidy saving.

Sony’s X800 is still one of the better 4K Blu-ray players on the market, a universal audio disc player that’s also Hi-res audio compatible. Throw in the usual on-demand apps and excellent file compatibility and you have a player that can handle nearly anything you throw at it.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019

Whether you’re watching a HD Blu-ray or a 4K Blu-ray, films look superb with sharp images, accurate colours and excellent fine detail. It’s also a demon in the audio department offering superb clarity with DVD-audio and Super Audio CD recordings. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks are both supported, too.

If you’re after a player that supports Dolby Vision HDR, the X800 is not that player. Instead it sticks with HDR10 but that will be fine for most content you watch. Its upscaling abilities are also very good, should you want the player to do it instead of the TV.

Related: Best TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019

We reviewed the player when it first arrived and showered it with praise. As our review summed up: “The UBP-X800 is unquestionably a superb all-round media player. Blu-ray picture quality is excellent, both with standard discs and UHD platters. Images are smooth and artfully precise. Universal audio disc support should also win it support in the hi-fi community.”

If you’re looking to kickstart your 4K collection by getting a UHD player, this is one of the best available.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More