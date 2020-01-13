Sony aren’t expected to attend E3 2020, in June, despite the upcoming release of its next console, the PlayStation 5.

The Japanese tech and gaming giant skipped the show last year and it looks like it’s set to do so again in 2020.

Wedbush Securities analyst, Michael Pachter, agreed with emergent rumours when told Videogames Chronicle (VGC): “As far as I know, [Sony] don’t plan to attend [E3] … I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but am skeptical.”

Sources suggest a ‘PlayStation Meeting’ may be held as early as February to unveil the console. This would leave plenty of time to generate interest in – and hype around – the new console and accompanying games. This could be important to maximising commercial success.

The fact that Sony has remained pretty tight-lipped about its new console has definitely got fans excited. The media coverage and fan interest in a couple of pretty dull unveilings (the predictable name first, and predictable logo second,) shows just how eager gamers are to hear more about the console.

We’re expecting the full release of the PS5 in time for next Christmas. However, the biggest console reveals are likely to turn up over the next few months.

Head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, said the biggest reveals regarding the PS5 are “yet to be announced,” suggesting that there will be a few more big differences between the current gen and next gen PlayStation (via Business Insider Japan and Gematsu).

He said: “Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve. Those are enticing, of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of a solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change.”

“But you know. There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

We’re hugely excited to hear more about the PS5. Hopefully the fact that Sony aren’t planning huge news at E3 means they’ve got a packed reveal schedule planned before then, that certainly seems likely to be the situation. Watch this space for more updates on the PS5.

