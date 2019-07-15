These Sony Wireless Headphones are less than half price for Prime Day

The Sony WH-CH700N wireless over-the-ear headphones are now just $89.99. The headphones are normally priced at $199.99 – making this a mammoth saving. Don’t despair if you aren’t a Prime member either – non-members can pick them up for $99.99.

These Sony headphones usually come it at around $200 – so a price crash down to below $100 really can’t be ignored. You should probably act fast with this deal too – a price drop of $110 is far from a regular thing.

For just under $90, you’d be surprised at the number of features on offer with the Sony WH-CH700N. The wireless headphones set piece feature is its digital noise canceling. The Sony headphones use technology to help block out the sound rather than just relying on the physical ear cushions themselves.

The digital noise canceling tech is AI-powered. Simply hold the NC button on the Sony headphones to use artificial intelligence to uniquely turn the noise cancelation.

The AI doesn’t stop with the noise-canceling technology either. Amazon’s Alexa is built-in – giving you touch-free access to your music. You can play, pause, rewind and skip all through your voice.

The Sony WH-CH700N are really easy to pair with your mobile phone too. The wireless headphones use NFC – meaning you can just touch an NFC-enabled phone to the side of the headphones and you are all set.

So remember, the Sony WH-CH700N are $89.99 for Amazon Prime subscribers and $99.99 non-subscribers – that’s over half price off for all.

