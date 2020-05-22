Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones could offer one massive improvement

Sony’s forthcoming WH-1000XM4 headphones could build on the excellent predecessor by adding the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.

The current Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones with noise cancelling capabilities are among our favourites, but current users can only connect to a single device at a time.

According to a teardown of the Sony Headphones Connect app, that will be rectified, bringing the cans into line with many of our other favourites from other manufacturers. It’ll mean those purchasing the Sony WH-1000XM4 won’t have to manually disconnect from their current device in order to repair a different playback device.

The information comes from a Twitter user justplayinghard, who took a look inside the app and discovered a number of potential new features.

Another could be called Smart Talking, which means you can chat to people without removing the headphones. The leaker writes: “Smart talking will be another feature of the XM4’s. If it detects a voice, it’ll automatically engage ambient sound and after a set time, audio will return to normal.”

He also says DSEE Extreme will be available. We actually don’t know what this is, but it’s likely to bring more AI enhancements to the audio. Sony filed a trademark for the term last month.

This is one of the more eagerly anticipated headphone launches of 2020, given the love afforded to the predecessor. Our reviewer called the Sony WH-1000XM3 “The best noise cancelling headphones we’ve ever heard,” so the company will have to go some to improve upon things when dropping the XM4 set.

Our reviewer added: “Sony doesn’t beat everybody at everything, but nobody comes close to the all-round appeal of the WH-1000XM3. Both the Bose QC 35 II and Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones have very good noise cancellation, but not as strong as what’s offered by the Sony and the sound isn’t as engaging either. The B&W PX offers more detail at the top end, as well as superior build quality, but their NC skills pale in comparison.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …