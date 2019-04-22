Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal: Our favourite noise cancelling headphones are now at their cheapest price ever

The best noise cancelling headphones on the market just got even better, now going for their cheapest price yet at just £263 – saving you swish £67.

Eagle-eyed Trusted Reviews readers might have already spotted our previous highlight of the price drop currently available on the Sony WH-1000XM3, but with the price having now gone down by a further £2 since last week, there’s truly never been a better time to buy.

At just £263 (down from the RRP of £330), the Sony WH-1000XM3 should be your only consideration if you’re looking to buy a top-quality pair of noise cancelling headphones. After all, when it’s going with such a hefty discount, why wouldn’t you go for the best?

When put through the ringer, we bestowed the WH-1000XM3 with an incredible 10/10 rating, with particular praise for their updated design, shift from micro-USB to USB-C and improved noise cancellation over the already fantastic Sony WH-1000XM2.

Describing the noise cancellation in our review, we wrote: “The Sony WH-1000XM3’s noise cancellation is so good it feels a little supernatural. Whatever magic Sony has put into the QN1 chip, it absolutely works. There is no exaggeration in Sony’s claims of improved mid to high frequency handling.”

As a proud owner of the previous WH-1000XM2 model, one of my favourite features about Sony’s headphones is the ‘Quick Attention’ mode. By simply placing your palm across the right ear pad, your music will quieten down and all the surrounding noise will flood your ears – perfect for hearing quick announcements on the train without having to take off your headphones.

If you’re the type of person who has to endure a noisy commute or someone who simply wants to kick back, forget about the world and enjoy their music in peace, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is an essential purchase.

At their lowest price yet, we don’t expect the Sony WH-1000XM3’s to stay at £263 forever, so if you fancy treating yourself to top-tier noise cancellation then now’s the time to buy.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.