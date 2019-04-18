Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal: Get our favourite noise cancelling headphones for their cheapest price yet

Known as “the best noise cancelling headphones ever made”, the Sony WH-1000XM3 currently has a huge £65 discount – bringing the headphones down to their lowest price yet.

Given the unbeatable quality of the Sony WH-1000XM3, if you’re even remotely interested in getting yourself a pair of noise cancelling headphones, this incredible deal should be your only consideration. With that said, we don’t expect the offer to stick around for too long, so don’t hang about.

As someone who’s been rocking the Sony WH-1000XM2 (Sony’s previous flagship headphones) for several months, I can attest to Sony’s ability to produce stellar noise cancelling technology. In particular, I’ve been using them to combat the consistently loud environment of the London Underground, and on that front, they work like a charm.

For any praise I might have about the previous model however, the WH-1000XM3 is an improvement in almost every way possible. Boasting a sleeker design that charges via the widely adopted norm of USB-C, the silver body also adds a level of flair that you don’t usually find with most over-ear headphones.

In our 10/10 review for the headphones, we wrote: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones money can buy. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with last year’s 1000XM2, but now the company has pulled itself ahead, well clear of the pack. For anyone looking for an oasis of silence while commuting or just sitting in noisy environments, there is no match.

In fact, we were so impressed by the Sony WH-1000XM3 that it went on to win our Headphone of the Year Award 2018.

We could go on and on about the Sony WH-1000XM3, but at its lowest price yet, there’s nothing holding you back from enjoying your music from the way it’s meant to be heard, crystal clear and free from the distraction of the outside world.

