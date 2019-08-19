Sony WF-H800: An affordable follow-up to 2019’s Airpods-killer could be in the works

Sony could be working on an affordable version of the stellar Sony WF-1000XM3, according to a Sony WF-H800 FCC filing.
The filing appeared on Sunday and refers to a new “wireless stereo headset” from Sony. The attached documents include a charge case. This plus the WF labelling indicate the set will be true-wireless.
The only confusion stems from the H branding ahead of the 800. Sony already has a Sony WF-SP700N gym-focused true wireless set on sale to take on the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which are the closest thing Apple has to its own set of exercise headphones.
Our guess is that the WF-H800 could be an affordable version of the company’s flagship WF-1000XM3, which remain Trusted Reviews true-wireless earbuds of choice.
This is because the WF-1000XM3 offer a compact, rugged design, stellar sound quality and come with the added benefit of ANC (active noise cancellation). The combined package make them a much more enticing option than the Apple Airpods 2019 which suffer from fit and noise isolation issues.
As we noted in out WF-1000XM3 review:
“The WF-1000XM3 build upon the originals for another example of excellent true wireless in-ears from Sony. The audio quality is superb, the design refined and they boast a number of features, such as noise cancellation, that most true wireless struggle to match.”
The only downside to the WF-1000XM3 is their fairly steep £220 upfront cost. Outside of the Beoplay E8 2.0 you’ll struggle to find a more expensive pair of true wireless earbuds.
A move to create a slightly more affordable £100-£150 set would make sense as a result. If Sony does ANC will likely be the first feature to get the axe, though if it manages to retain the WF-1000XM3’s stellar audio quality and comfy fit, then the WF-H800 would still be an absolute steal.