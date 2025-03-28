:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The Sony WF-C710N earbuds might beat Nothing Ear 2 at its own game

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

After plenty of rumours and speculation, Sony has finally launched the CF-710N, and they come in a stylish colour variant.

The WF-C710N replace the very successful WF-C700N and hit the market with longer battery life than the predecessor, better noise-cancellation (according to Sony) and clearer call quality.

They also come in a very stylish colour variant of translucent blue that apes the likes of the Beats Solo Buds and Beats Studio Buds+, as well as the Nothing Ear 2. We’re tempted to say they look just as stylish if not more so with the translucent design. Other colours include white, black, and pink.

Sony WF-C710N Colour Variation
credit: Sony

This time around, Sony is saying that with its dual microphone set-up to detect surrounding noise, the WF-C710N have improved in terms of the noise-cancellation performance. There’s an Ambient Sound mode that lets in sound so you’re aware of what’s around you, and with the Sound Connect app, users can adjust the level of ambient sound they can hear by making their way through 20 levels of adjustment.

There’s also the Voice pass-through setting that allows a user to chat without removing the earbuds.

With a 5mm driver working with Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing, the CF-710N is said to be able to reproduce powerful bass and clear vocals. If you want to alter the EQ of the sound, that can again be done through the Sound Connect app

Sony WF-C710N Glass Blue
credit: Sony

Considering how much we enjoyed the cheaper WF-C510 that we awarded five-stars too, we’re hoping for more of the same from this slightly more expensive model which costs £100 / €120.

But that’s not all Sony had to announce for this week. While there wasn’t a reveal for the highly anticiapted WF-1000XM6 or WH-1000XM6 over-ears, Sony did reveal a few more colour options for its WH-CH720N noise-cancelling over-ears and WH-CH520 on-ears.

The former will be available in a new muted pink colourway (apparently Gen Z rather likes that colour); while the latter will have new colour options with the same muted pink joined by a yellow version.

The WF-C710N is available to pre-order now, as are the new colourways for the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520.

We hope to bring a review of the WF-C710N in the coming weeks.

