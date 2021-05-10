Sony WF-1000XM4 leak shows our favourite wireless buds are getting a major revamp

Apple’s next AirPods Pro will face a challenge from a redesigned version of one of its major competitors. The Sony WF-1000XM4 will have a much rounder shape, according to leaked images.

The Walkman Blog has obtained what it claims to be are prototype images of a forthcoming update to 2019’s highly successful WF-1000XM3, which sit atop our list of best wireless earbuds.

The purported new, rounded design for the active noise cancelling headphones would replace the pill-shaped design that underpinned our favourite pairs of Bluetooth buds ever. Judging by the images, the update will maintain the same colour scheme too.

The leak also features images that could showcase the charging case for the new model, which looks to be a little smaller and could add wireless recharging to the mix via a QI-compatible charging pad. It also appears as if Sony might be able to speed up wired charging too.

It isn’t clear yet with there support for Sony’s LDAC technology, which enables the wireless transmission of hi-res audio over Bluetooth with a maximum bitrate of 990kbps. It’s currently integrated within some dedicated Walkman players, higher-end Sony over-ear headphones, some soundbars and speakers along with the newer Xperia smartphones like the Xperia 1 II.

The report suggests Sony might be ready to launch the new model as soon as next month, with the site suggesting a possible launch date of June 8 or June 9. That’s based on information submitted to the Federal Communications Commission in the United States.

Alongside the next AirPods, Sony’s WF-10004 update is one of the more anticipated releases in the true wireless sector this year. The current model, which Sony is currently offering at a discount seemingly in preparation from the update, earned a perfect five star score from Trusted Reviews.

Our reviewer concluded: “The WF-1000XM3 offer superb audio, a better design and terrific noise cancellation. They’ve been topped in the noise-cancelling department, but they remain an excellent pair of earbuds – and they’re now much cheaper than when they first went on sale.”