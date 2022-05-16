Sony unveils a load of games coming to the new PS Plus, including PS5 launch titles

PlayStation Plus will be launching in June and Sony has revealed all of the PS5 and PS4 games you can play, including the classic games catalogue.

Sony is revamping PlayStation Plus, bringing in three new tiers to the service – including Premium, Extra and Essential.

No matter which plan you choose, you will still be treated to the same benefits that are available currently for PlayStation Plus members today, including monthly game drops.

However, Sony has dropped the list of PS5 and PS4 games that will be available for anyone under the Plus Extra and Plus Premium members, alongside all the classic games that will be coming to Premium members.

Keep reading to find out all the games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in June.

PS5 and PS4 games included in the new PS Plus

As previously mentioned, anyone who is a member of the PlayStation Plus Extra or Plus Premium will have access to all of the games listed below for free.

It’s important to note that this list may vary depending on region, though you can check on the PlayStation website to see the official list, which will launch in your region when the new PlayStation Plus service does.

Here are all the games coming from PlayStation Studios:

And here are all the titles coming from third-party partners:

Classic games

Members of the PlayStation Plus Premium will also be granted access to a selection of popular games from older consoles, ranging from the PSP to the PlayStation 3.

Players that have already purchased the digital version of some select games will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles. Instead, you can head to the PlayStation Store and download a version for no extra cost, but you will need to check that your game is supported with this process.

Sony has also mentioned that some remastered classics from previous consoles will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium, though you can check out an early look at the selection of games that will be available just below.

Here are the games from the PSP and Orginal PlayStation:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

And here is the list of Remasters:

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

PS3 games

Members of PlayStation Plus Premium will be able to stream original, non-remastered games from the PS3 where cloud streaming is available.

You can check out the early list of the selection PS3 games below: