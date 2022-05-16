Sony unveils a load of games coming to the new PS Plus, including PS5 launch titles
PlayStation Plus will be launching in June and Sony has revealed all of the PS5 and PS4 games you can play, including the classic games catalogue.
Sony is revamping PlayStation Plus, bringing in three new tiers to the service – including Premium, Extra and Essential.
No matter which plan you choose, you will still be treated to the same benefits that are available currently for PlayStation Plus members today, including monthly game drops.
However, Sony has dropped the list of PS5 and PS4 games that will be available for anyone under the Plus Extra and Plus Premium members, alongside all the classic games that will be coming to Premium members.
Keep reading to find out all the games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in June.
PS5 and PS4 games included in the new PS Plus
As previously mentioned, anyone who is a member of the PlayStation Plus Extra or Plus Premium will have access to all of the games listed below for free.
It’s important to note that this list may vary depending on region, though you can check on the PlayStation website to see the official list, which will launch in your region when the new PlayStation Plus service does.
Here are all the games coming from PlayStation Studios:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
And here are all the titles coming from third-party partners:
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division| Ubisoft, PS4
Classic games
Members of the PlayStation Plus Premium will also be granted access to a selection of popular games from older consoles, ranging from the PSP to the PlayStation 3.
Players that have already purchased the digital version of some select games will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles. Instead, you can head to the PlayStation Store and download a version for no extra cost, but you will need to check that your game is supported with this process.
Sony has also mentioned that some remastered classics from previous consoles will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium, though you can check out an early look at the selection of games that will be available just below.
Here are the games from the PSP and Orginal PlayStation:
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
And here is the list of Remasters:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
PS3 games
Members of PlayStation Plus Premium will be able to stream original, non-remastered games from the PS3 where cloud streaming is available.
You can check out the early list of the selection PS3 games below:
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3