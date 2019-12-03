Sony Android TV sets get friendly with the iPhone in AirPlay 2 update

Sony has started to roll out a software update that brings Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit technology, as well as Dolby Atmos compatibility to more of its top television sets.

A selection of top-end 2018 and 2019 sets, including both year’s 4K XBR Z9F LED and XBR A9F OLED, and also the 2019 X950G and X850G sets are now receiving the update, which was first announced back in April this year.

The update, which brings Android 9 Pie into play, will allow owners of those sets to stream content from their iPhone and iPad devices directly onto Android TV-powered sets. It’ll also see the Sony TV set compatible with the Home app, meaning the television can be controlled from an iOS or macOS device.

Unfortunately, these high-end sets appear to be the only ones receiving the update right now, and the rollout is also appears the Americas are the only region getting the update at the moment.

Sony has also promised the Apple TV app, enabling the Apple TV Plus streaming service, but there’s no sign of that arriving yet either.

– “A major software update is scheduled to begin December 2019 for your Android TV,” said Sony in a correspondence with owners of the set (via Flatpanels HD). “The software update is being rolled out in stages and may not yet be available for your TV. If you enabled the Automatically check for update feature, a notification will appear on your TV when the update is available.”

The Sony AG9/A9G TV set is one of our favourite OLED sets of 2019, but at £3,799 it’s a pricy option.

Our reviewer concluded: “If you can afford it, the AG9 is a fantastic flagship. The invisible Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system is ridiculously good, and the screen’s picture processing chops are a knockout. The lack of Freeview Play does take a shine off things.”

