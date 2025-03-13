:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Sony teases RGB LED TV for 2026

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If 2025 is likely to be the year of RGB OLEDs hitting the market, then 2026 looks like it’ll be the year when RGB LED storms the castle, with Sony announcing it’s developing an RGB display for next year.

You won’t be able to look at a high-end TV in the next few years without thinking about red, green, and blue colours, as Sony has joined Hisense, TCL, and Samsung in producing a RGB LED TV.

Sony says that it’s RGB LED with high-density LED backlight will allow for individual control of the red, green, and blue primary colours, which will allow the panel to “emit light independently”. The Japanese brand says this level of control would result in “high colour purity” and the ability to reproduce images with “a vibrant, wide colour gamut”.

And with Sony’s proprietary backlight control technology in play, it’s confident this upcoming TV will be able to faithfully reproduce the “delicate hues and subtle gradations” of light across the display, and this is true even with larger screens. In fact, the hope with this technology is that it will be able to scale from smaller screens to larger ones without incurring the same costs associated with the best OLED TVs.

Sony 2026 TV RGB Backlight LED
credit: Sony

In terms of peak brighntess, Sony says this backlight will be able to reach over 4000 nits. The display system is able to process the signal at a high speed, with high precision, and at a high bitrate (96 bits); and Sony seems confident it’ll not only be able to showcase deep blacks alongside “brilliant” whites, but also express the subtle differences between brightness and darkness with scenes that feature many intermediate colours in-between.

There’s not much else that’s known about this display. We don’t know what sizes it’ll be able available in (but we can have a guess) and for a TV that’s still likely a year away, there’s no word about prices or a specific release date (but we assume it won’t be cheap).

Sony has said that it expects mass production to begin in 2025, taking the technology Sony has used in colour grading for video production and the knowledge gained from reference monitors, and integrating that into consumer TVs.

Given how good we felt the Bravia 9 Mini LED TV was, this looks like it’ll be level beyond. Could this be the Bravia 10 we’ve been expecting?

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

