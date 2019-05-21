PS5 will load games ten times faster than the last generation, Sony has teased

The Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki has uploaded footage to Twitter that appears to showcase hugely improved loading times for the PS5.

Sony seemingly created the video as a way to display the capabilities of PS5 to investors prior to its public release, which should land in 2020.

The footage itself focuses on Marvel’s Spider-Man, displaying the stark difference in loading times between PS4 Pro and a development kit for next-generation hardware.

PS4 Pro has to stop multiple times to render the streets of New York City, while the development kit soars ahead with loading times multitudes faster than what we’ve seen before.

While this isn’t a specific example of the game itself loading, it does feature the in-game streets being rendered by both platforms, with PS5 leading the charge with 10x loading times.

Mochizuki expands upon the meeting on Twitter, with the Sony CEO stating: “To ensure PlayStation will remain as the best place to play, SIE to work on keeping & improving relationships with outside game developers.”

The phrase “anytime, anywhere, without disconnections” is also used by Sony, which teases an ambitious future for PlayStation above and beyond the PS5.

Sony will be missing out on E3 2019, so we can expect more concrete news in the coming months, perhaps in 2020 or later this year.

